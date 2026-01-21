Zuffa Boxing will return quickly with its second event, with plans in place for a February 1, 2026 card in Las Vegas.
According to a report from Dan Rafael, sources have indicated that the show will be staged at the UFC Apex and will feature three scheduled 10-round fights built around experienced names rather than title bouts. The February card will follow Zuffa Boxing’s debut event, which is set for January 23.
The February 1 lineup is expected to include:
- Jose Rayo Valenzuela vs. Diego Torres
- Serhii Bohachuk vs. Radzhab Butaev
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
Valenzuela enters the bout coming off a loss of his WBA junior welterweight title to Gary Antuanne Russell, who beat him by unanimous decision in March 2025. Prior to that setback, Valenzuela had rebuilt momentum with consecutive wins over Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Chris Colbert.
Gvozdyk, a former WBC light heavyweight titleholder, returned to the win column last April with a victory over Anthony Holloway. That fight followed his June 2024 loss to David Benavidez, a bout in which Gvozdyk lasted the distance and remained competitive late despite fading earlier.
The early structure of the February card suggests Zuffa Boxing is leaning on recognizable former champions and established contenders as it builds out its schedule, with controlled matchmaking and consistent round lengths rather than headline title stakes.
Last Updated on 01/21/2026