Oleksandr Gvozdyk Wants Callum Smith, “The Best Guys Out There”

Light heavyweight contender and former WBC champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk, who gave David Benavidez a pretty tough time of things in his last fight, this back in June, wants back in at top level. The Ukrainian who is currently 20-2(16) – the other loss coming against Artur Beterbiev, who managed to stop him when Benavidez didn’t – says he would very much like a fight with British warrior Callum Smith.

Gvozdyk spoke with The Ring, and he said he wants to fight “the best guys out there.” And while return fights with either Beterbiev or Benavidez look unlikely, maybe new WBC interim champ Smith will look Gvozdyk’s way.

Gvodzyk will return to action in a tune-up bout Vs. TBA on April 19th. After that, “The Nail” wants a big fight.

“I want to fight the best guys out there,” Gvozdyk told The Ring. “Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are probably not available because they are targeting a third fight. Now we have Callum Smith, who became an interim champion. Smith versus [Joshua] Buatsi was a perfect matchup. Both guys showed a good fight to the fans. I’m ready and I’m here. I can compete at that same level, and I would like to fight Callum Smith. This could be a dream fight and I would like to have it. That would be perfect.”

A fight between Smith and Gvozdyk could indeed be a great action fight, simply due to the styles of the two men. Smith, 31-2(22) showed in the war with Buatsi that he has got plenty left at age 34, and now Gvozdyk, who is 37 years old, needs to do the same. Smith is hoping for a fight with Bivol, yet he may have to wait. And what a potentially exciting fight one with Gvozdyk could be for Smith while he waits. Again, both men have an exciting style, and both Gvozdyk and Smith throw a lot of leather. Who would win if Gvozdyk and Smith did rumble later on this year?

Smith aims to become a two-time world champion, and Gvozdyk wants the exact same thing.