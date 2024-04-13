Zelfa Barrett Crushes Jordan Gill with Devastating Body Attack – Boxing Results

Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) had too much firepower for Jordan Gill (28-3-1, 9 KOs), stopping him in the tenth round for the WBA International super featherweight title on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Heading into the tenth, Gill appeared to be on his way to narrow victory when he was suddenly dropped by a hard body shot from Barrett.

Moments later, Barrett knocked Gill down for a second time with another shot to the solar plexuses. The referee, John Latham, pulled the plug on the fight after Barrett battered Gill with a follow-up barrage.

Gill’s Early Control

After a slow star in the first three rounds, Jordan Gill, 29, appeared to take over the fight from the fourth round, using pressure to put Barrett on the round. He used his jab and footwork to give Barrett issues and score points.

Gill appeared to be on his way to victory heading into the tenth, but he may have gotten a little too greedy for his own good by leaving himself open for Barret to land.

The Tide Turns

With the fight in Gill’s favor, things collapsed on him in round ten. Zelfa Barrett threw a perfect hook to the body that sent Gill down on the canvas, looking to be in requisite pain from the shot. It was all Gill could do to get up from the knockout.

Surprisingly, Gill went on the attack after getting up rather than playing it safe, like he probably should have. He seemed to be doing well when suddenly, Barrett sunk in left to Gill’s midsection, which caused him to drop to the canvas in pain.

This time, Gill barely beat the count and looked in bad shape when the action resumed. Like in the previous knockdown, Gill fought like a tiger rather than playing it safe.