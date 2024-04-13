Live Boxing Results Tonight: Anderson vs. Merhy

Top ten-ranked heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) fights tonight in a showcase-level match against Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) in a 10-round main event shown on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10:00 p.m. ET. For the 24-year-old Anderson, this is a crucial match to show whether he’s ready to be stepped up against more formidable opposition.

ESB will be live at the fights, providing updates and results of tonight’s action below.

Tonight’s Main Card Starts at 10 pm ET

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy: Anderson has had a whole bunch of problems outside of the ring lately and, in my expert opinion, hasn’t looked anywhere close to great inside the ring. He needs to impress tonight.

Anderson has had a whole bunch of problems outside of the ring lately and, in my expert opinion, hasn’t looked anywhere close to great inside the ring. He needs to impress tonight. Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello: Ajagba: The powerful but deeply flawed heavyweight Ajagba will take on 2016 Italian Olympian Vianello in a must-win fight for both.

Ajagba: The powerful but deeply flawed heavyweight Ajagba will take on 2016 Italian Olympian Vianello in a must-win fight for both. Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Guardado: The 2016 Olympic gold medalist Conceicao looks is coming off a controversial 12-round draw against Emanuel Navarrete.

Prelims Offer Up-and-Coming Talent at 5:40 p.m ET

Julian Delgado vs. Juan Tamez

Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz

John Rincon vs. Yainiel Alvarez

Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron

Charly Suarez vs. Luis Coria

Jalan Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero

Ali Feliz (debut) vs. Anthony Woodson III