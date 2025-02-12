Zayas Claims Ortiz Jr. Opted for “Safer Route” Against Madrimov

Xander Zayas says he was offered the fight against WBC interim junior middleweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. for the February 22nd event in Riyadh. Vergil Jr’s team chose former WBA 154-lb champion Israil Madrimov instead. Interestingly, #1 WBO-ranked Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) says Ortiz Jr. went the “safer route” by choosing Madrimov over him.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Most boxing fans would disagree with Xander, as ‘Little GGG’ Madrimov came close to beating Terence Crawford in his last fight on August 3rd in Los Angeles, and he’s a bigger puncher with better technical skills than the Puerto Rican fighter.

Zayas’ Future

Zayas, 22, lacks power and has already shown signs of having a weak chin, getting hurt by second-tier opposition. It’s believed that Top Rank is trying to turn Zayas into a star in the New York area like they did with Edgar Berlanga with careful matchmaking.

Zayas will need to be protected about as much as Berlanga was to keep him from losing because he doesn’t look like he’s physically designed to compete with killers like Vergil Ortiz, Bakhram Murtazaliev, Serhii Bohachuk, Sebastian Fundora, or Charles Conwell.

Zayas is fighting Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) in the 10-round feature spot on the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis card this Friday, February 14th, at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.