Is Keyshawn Davis Manufacturing Controversy? Accusations Fly Ahead of Berinchyk Bout

Keyshawn Davis bullied Denys Berinchyk and his manager Alex Krassyuk today during the final press conference, accusing them of sending a box of bananas and watermelons to his room in a racist move ahead of their fight this Friday night, on February 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York. WBO lightweight champion Berinchyk denied that he’d sent the box to his room, saying that someone was trying to “create hype” for the fight.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Manufacturing Drama?

Keyshawn repeatedly interrupted Berinchyk and Krassyuk when they were trying to talk to deny sending the box to him. The way he wouldn’t let them talk, it looked like he didn’t want them to get a chance to deny it. That was weird. Why not let Berinchyk talk?

Berinchyk didn’t directly accuse Keyshawn of staging the stunt himself to generate more publicity in his fight, but it looked like that was what he was hinting at. You could tell from looking at the contempt on Berinchyk’s face that he seemed to think that Keyshawn made up the whole story to get attention and to create sympathy.

That would be utterly pathetic if he stooped to this level to create buzz for his fight by making Berinchyk out to be a racist so he can generate more interest in his fight. In Davis’ future fights, if we see a trend of sensationalistic stuff coming at the last minute, fans will suspect that this is his playing card. Create fake buzz where there’s none that exists.

The way that Berinchyk was looking at Davis, that’s what he might be thinking. Keyshawn can’t become a star by creating false narratives, especially if he loses or continues to avoid Andy Cruz, who beat him four times.

Keyshawn got in Berinchyk and his Krassyuk’s faces and looked like he was ready to swing. The security didn’t lift a finger to check Davis on his invading the space, and it’s a good thing that punches weren’t thrown.