William Zepeda Suffers Hand Injury, Shakur Stevenson Fight Rescheduled

William Zepeda suffered a right-hand injury last weekend in his ten-round split decision victory over Tevin Farmer at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez revealed that Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) had suffered a hand injury and would need to postpone his title shot against Shakur Stevenson to a later date. Those two were going to fight on February 22nd in Riyadh.

No one knows if this is a legit injury for Zepeda, as he didn’t sound eager to take the fight with Shakur after his 10-round split decision victory over Farmer last Saturday night. In the post-fight interview, Zepeda said that his name is being “mentioned by the other champions,” and he wasn’t sure who he’d fight for a world title. Although he did say he would “probably” end up fighting Shakur, he didn’t look excited when he said that. It was almost as if, Zepeda saw that as the last choice.

Social media fans suspect Zepeda, 28, is ducking Shakur and just stalling for time, waiting for the outcome of the March 1st fight between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach. If that’s the case, it’s understandable why he would want to do that; it’s a better-paying match for Zepeda.

The only downside for Zepeda in waiting until Tank’s fight with Roach is over is that he’ll miss out on the payday against Shakur on February 22nd. However, that’s a fight where Zepeda would be the underdog, and he could end up getting outboxed by the fleet-footed Shakur.

If Zepeda loses to Shakur, he won’t get into the fight against Tank Davis. He would be eliminated. That’s why it’s better for Zepeda not to fight Shakur and wait for the Tank fight if there’s a possibility of getting that match.