Shakur Stevenson Eyes George Kambosos Jr. as Replacement for Injured Zepeda

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is encouraging George Kambosos Jr. to be the replacement opponent for his next fight in February after his original target, William Zepeda, couldn’t go through with the contest due to a hand injury he suffered in his victory over Tevin Farmer last Saturday night.

Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) told Shakur on social media that he’s agreeable to fighting him in February, but he would need to vacate his WBC 135-llb belt and move up to 140 to face him in Australia.

Shakur would likely have no problems fighting Kambosos, 31, in Australia at 140, but he won’t want to give up his WBC lightweight belt because he needs that as a bargaining chip to negotiate with WBA champion Gervonta Davis.

Kambosos Jr. signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, the same company that promotes Shakur. Hearn said he would like for the Aussie Kambosos to fight IBF 140-lb champion Liam Paro if he wins his title defense against Richardson Hitchins on December 7th.

It’s unclear whether Hearn would agree with Kambosos fighting Shakur. If Kambosos is embarrassed by Shakur, it would ruin a fight with Paro. If the whole idea for Hearn signing Kambosos was to match him against the Aussie Paro on PPV in a stadium fight in Australia, he could forget about it. That’s why Hearn might veto the idea of Kambosos fighting Shakur.

“Come see me in February in Australia. Drop your belt. Let Zepeda become an email chump, and see me at 140. You know exactly who to contact; I’m right here,” said George Kambosos Jr. on X.

Kambosos isn’t a great replacement opponent for Shakur, but he might be the best he can get if none of the top contenders want to fight him due to his fighting style.

Blah blah blah let’s fight pussy — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 24, 2024