Boxing Tonight: Stevenson vs. Harutyunyan on ESPN – Live Results

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson fights Artem Harutyunyan tonight on an ESPN-loaded card, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Hometown Hero Faces Test

Tonight’s event will occur in Stevenson’s hometown at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’s a good location for Shakur (21-0, 10 KOs) to be fighting, particularly after his last performance.

B247 will provide updates and results below of tonight’s fights on ESPN.

WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) has a tough defense against his #1 contender Robson Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round chief support bout.

This is a 50-50 toss-up match, and there’s an excellent c chance the talented 2016 Olympic gold medalist Conceicao could dethrone Foster, who barely scraped by on the skin of his teeth in his previous contest against Abraham Nova last February.

Fight Night Details:

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. UK (Main Card)

Main Event Ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. UK

How to Watch: ESPN+ & ESPN

Undercard Gems: Davis, Mason, and Lebron

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceicao

Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueno

Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron

All four fights on the main card involve lightweight contenders facing tough opposition. Perhaps the most valuable emerald gem on the undercard, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs), fights the well-seasoned Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

Abdullah Mason, 20, looks like a future superstar in the lightweight division. Many view him as the eventual replacement for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as the face of boxing. Top Rank isn’t rushing Mason, but he says he’ll fight for a world title in 2025.

As talented as Mason is, he would be a better main event on tonight’s card than Shakur because of his talent and the entertainment value he brings.

2016 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Miguel Madueno (31-2, 28 KOs) in a ten-round fight. Top Rank is giving Keyshawn a puncher to see how he performs after he struggled against Nahir Albright last year and was hurt twice in a fight that left many questioning his future.