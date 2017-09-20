Wilder vs Ortiz Live Stream – Presser

New York City Press Conference: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT





SHOWTIME Sports will offer a live stream as Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz go face-to-face for the first time at a New York City press conference on Wednesday to officially announce their WBC Heavyweight World Championship showdown on Saturday, November 4, live on SHOWTIME. Heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will face top contender Luis Ortiz in a battle of the unbeaten in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING®. Wilder vs. Ortiz is presented by Premier Boxing Champions at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING®.