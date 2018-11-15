Anthony Yarde, Arreola, Guerrero, Hurd, Ortiz on Wilder / Fury undercard!

ANTHONY YARDE HAS landed himself a spot on the biggest night of boxing in 2018, with the self-styled ‘Beast from the East’ set to fight on the huge Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury card at the Staples Center on December 1.





The 17-0 (16KOs) WBO Intercontinental and European champion will have his 18th professional contest in Los Angeles on the undercard of the huge heavyweight collision between the WBC world champion and the unbeaten lineal champion of the division.

It will represent a second stint of Stateside experience for the explosive Yarde, following on from his 2016 venture to the AT&T Stadium in Texas where he bludgeoned Rayford Johnson in the first round on the night of Liam Smith’s defence of his WBO world super welterweight title against Saul Alvarez.

“I’ve experienced the fight scene in the USA before and it is something I cannot wait to sample it again,” commented Yarde. “To be a part of such a huge occasion really will be something else and it will only inspire me to create nights like this for myself in the future.

“These are the events you can only dream of being a part of and I would like to thank Frank (Warren) and my manager Tunde Ajayi for making it possible. I am looking forward to showcasing my talents to the American public and this sort of exposure can only help me for when the time is right for me to be challenging for and winning world titles.”

Tunde Ajayi added: “Myself and Anthony have worked tremendously hard and it is a privilege and honour to be involved in the biggest card in boxing, period.

“I just feel that it is a position we have both worked hard for and it just shows you that if you put one in you get one back and if you put two in you get two back. We’ve put a lot into the sport since before Anthony came into professional boxing and from that point to where we are now has been constant work.

“I just feel that his hard work warrants being involved on such a great card.”

Former multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola will make their ring returns as part of an exciting night of undercard action presented by Premier Boxing Champions Saturday, December 1 live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight world championship showdown presented by Premier Boxing Champions that pits WBC champion Deontay Wilder against lineal champion Tyson Fury on SHOWTIME PPV®. The PPV undercard features unified super welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.

Additional undercard action will see Deontay Wilder’s brother and unbeaten prospect Marsellos Wilder (2-0, 2 KOs)in a cruiserweight attraction. Plus, an IBF Minimumweight World Title showdown will see Westminster, California’s Carlos Licona (13-0, 2 KOs) take on the Philippines’ Mark Anthony Barriga (9-0, 1 KO) while unbeaten featherweight Isaac Lowe (15-0-3, 5 KOs) competes in an eight-round bout. Undefeated light flyweight prospect Jesse Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) battles Mexico’s Alex Aragon (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout and hard-hitting British light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs) is also in action.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Enterprises and Queensberry Promotions, in association with TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and are available via AXS.com. Wilder vs. Fury will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The suggested retail price (SRP) for the pay-per-view telecast is $64.99 for standard definition.

One of the sport’s most fearless warriors, Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 KOs) will return the ring for a 10-round welterweight attraction in his first action since July 2017. Representing the Bay Area and fighting out of Gilroy, California, Guerrero’s championship run began at featherweight in 2006 and went through a memorable 2012 triumph over Andre Berto for an interim welterweight championship. Along the way Guerrero has challenged and often engaged in memorable wars against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Born in Los Angeles, Arreola (36-5-1, 31 KOs) fights for the first time since challenging for Wilder’s WBC title in 2016 and will match up against Houston’s Maurenzo Smith (20-10-4, 13 KOs) in a 10-round attraction. Arreola previously battled Bermane Stiverne in two exciting heavyweight title fights and former champions Vitali Klitschko and Tomasz Adamek. He owns victories over Eric Molina, Jameel McCline, Joey Abell and Seth Mitchell throughout his career.