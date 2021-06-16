Why So Silent? Deontay Wilder Says He “Means Business,” And Is “Doing Nothing But Training”

Although he turned up for yesterday’s press conference to hype up his July rematch with Tyson Fury, it could almost be argued how Deontay Wilder was a no-show at the presser.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Wearing headphones throughout, the former WBC heavyweight champ barely said a word as he came face-to-face with Fury for this first time since February of 2020 and their second fight; this fight resulting in a bad beating for Wilder.

Ahead of fights one and two, Wilder and Fury got into it, exchanging barbs and notching up the level of trash-talking. This time, no dice. Wilder was not playing.

Some fans were disappointed due to Wilder’s passive, emotionless performance, with some saying Fury has really got into his head, so much so that Wilder cannot bring himself to attempt to trade words with the man he is 0-1-1 with.

But Wilder said he had planned all along to say next to nothing and to hear next to nothing, the former champ saying all he is focusing on is training hard for the July 24th three-match.

“I just mean business,” Wilder said to ESNews. “I didn’t come here to play around. “I’m a let him do the circus, let him promote it and do it. And see, can he hold up that end of the bargain?

Because I don’t think he can. He looked for me to entertain, and he was like my partner in crime. I’m Batman; he’s Robin. But now I’m going t let him do his thing and see how entertaining he will be.

It’s the same old, same old. I couldn’t hear nothing; I didn’t want to hear nothing. It ain’t nothing new for me to hear. I’ve already got what I’m gonna do stuck in my head, and I’m looking forward to it.”

It will be interesting to hear what Fury has to say about the way Wilder would not play up to his taunting or even try to fire back. Will this have disappointed Fury, a man who perhaps needs to get under the skin of his opponent? We won’t really know until we see what happens in the fight. But maybe Wilder realized he couldn’t out-talk Fury and therefore didn’t bother to try.

As for Fury, he says he will come in at 300 pounds so as to be able to roll over Wilder. Who knows, with Fury, maybe he will bulk up even further; he did, after all, weigh (officially) 273 pounds for the Wilder rematch.

There may not have been any fun and games at yesterday’s presser (save for that seven-minute stare-down between the two bitter rivals), but the July fight will almost certainly be full of drama.