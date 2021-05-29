Where Would A Wilder KO Win Over Fury Rank On The List Of Heavyweight Shockers?

Tyson Fury’s dad is worried, Deontay Wilder’s manager is confident. As we head into the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, this a fight we never thought we’d see; most people see Fury getting a big win on July 24 (his second win over Wilder in the opinion of those people who feel Fury deserved the decision in the first fight, which was, of course, scored a draw).

After all, Fury destroyed Wilder in February of 2020 in their second fight. But not everyone is certain Fury will walk away unscathed this time.

John Fury is worried, as he has explained in the below interview (see article below), while Shelly Finkle says he is confident Wilder can get the stoppage win this time.

“We’re not really that surprised if it happens, but everyone else will be, and I honestly believe Deontay is going to stop him this time,” Finkle told Sky Sports.

Wilder, with new trainer Malik Scott, is said to be training like never before. Motivated like never before, Wilder has something, in fact, a lot of things to prove. But can he do it, and if so, where would ‘Wilder KO Fury’ rank in terms of the biggest heavyweight shocks in boxing history?

The big one between Buster Douglas and Mike Tyson would not be topped by a Wilder KO win over Fury. We know how hard Wilder can crack, while Fury is not the seemingly invincible heavyweight monster the prime Mike Tyson was.

Would a Wilder KO win over Fury top the shocker Hasim Rahman pulled off against Lennox Lewis this back in April of 2001? It would perhaps run that stunner close. How about the more recent upset KO Andy Ruiz scored over Anthony Joshua? Would a Wilder KO over Fury top that one?

Or maybe you believe in Wilder the way Finkle and Scott do, and maybe you won’t be that shocked at all if Wilder returns with venom and blasts Fury to the canvas with a whipping right hand that keeps him; there? Wilder did, of course, come close to taking Fury out in the first fight in that incredible 12th round.

Fury is currently listed as a significant favorite over Wilder, and it’s not hard to see why. But if Fury’s own father has concerns, then maybe we should not look at the July 24th fight as a mere formality for “The Gypsy King.”

Wilder by quick KO? Wilder by late-rounds, KO? How does Wilder do it if he does do it?