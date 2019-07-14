What Next For New British Heavyweight Champ Daniel Dubois? “The Future Of Heavyweight Boxing”

Going into last night’s clash between Daniel Dubois, unbeaten, and Nathan Gorman, unbeaten, many good judges were split over what the outcome would be. The two undefeated big men made a little bit of boxing history by becoming the two youngest men ever to have fought for the British heavyweight crown, yet the eventual winner, Dubois, now has even bigger goals in sight. Much bigger goals.





Scoring a most impressive fifth-round stoppage win to improve to 12-0(11) – this after having been a pro for just over two years – the 21 year old from London is being showered with all manner of praise. Promoter Frank Warren, biased or not, says his fighter is no less than “the future of heavyweight boxing.” Warren, who has worked with so many great fighters in all weight divisions during his long career, is especially impressed with Dubois’ left jab.

“Daniel was very composed in the fight, and we saw Nathan has no quit in him. These are the two youngest fighters to fight for the British title,” Warren said last night. “The key for me in this fight was the jab. And Daniel showed that. I’ve said it all along, I think Daniel is the future of heavyweight boxing.”





Warren also said, ahead of last night’s fight, that he would put Dubois in with Joseph Parker after a couple more fights, while he also stated how he would pick last night’s winner to defeat Anthony Joshua. So that’s two former world champions Warren feels Dubois, still so young and still just a dozen pro fights into his career, could soon handle.

But who will Dubois fight next? Last night’s fight was seen as a risk, if a calculated one, with two young fighters each with a potentially great future laying plenty on the line. If Dubois aims to keep and defend his British title, he could face fellow unbeaten Joe Joyce next, in what would be another 50/50 match-up (or close to it).

Or maybe Dubois will take a look at taking on a top-10 ranked world contender. The eyes of the world now on him (is Dubois the single most impressive unbeaten heavyweight hope/contender out there right now?) – the brand new British belt-holder can be expected to carry on being moved fast.