A Massive 94,000 Fans Expected For Usyk vs. Dubois Rematch At Wembley

Frank Warren is expected to ask for an OK to increase the seating arrangements at Wembley Stadium to 94,000 for the July 19 return fight between heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. As per a news articled from Mail Online, 83,000 tickets have already been sold to fight fans, and now Warren is all set to apply for the extension. It really is a massive fight, one that has got people wondering just who will win.

Usyk is unbeaten and he is the betting favourite to defeat Dubois again; the Ukrainian having stopped the British puncher almost two years ago in Poland. But Dubois has improved as a fighter since then, and nobody is writing him off.

Warren eyes record crowd at Wembley – Can it top 96,000?

Now, with the record for a boxing crowd at Wembley Stadium currently standing at 96,000, this for the Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua fight from September of last year, when “Dynamite” sensationally smashed AJ to defeat in the fifth round, Warren is hoping the July rematch will top that.

“We’ll have to see,” Warren said with regards to what the final number of ticket sales for Usyk-Dubois II will be. “What we do know is that the first fight on British soil for the undisputed heavyweight championship is exciting everyone at home and abroad.”

Can 2025’s two biggest fights deliver in the ring?

To some fans, the September showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is the biggest fight of this year, but to others, it’s the four-belt heavyweight unification clash. Both fights are massive and will play out before multiple thousands in big arenas, and both fights and the sheer enormity of them go to prove how healthy a state the sport of boxing really is in right now.

This after so many cries over the years of boxing being a ‘dying sport.’ It’s clear to see, with so many other big fights taking place here in 2025, and beyond, that this is far from being the case.

Now, the big question is, with Usyk-Dubois II and Canelo-Crawford both all set to enjoy massive ticket sales, will both fights prove to be great action fights that give the paying fans value for money?