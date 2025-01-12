Wembley Stadium Reserved For Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Fight

The pressure is on Tyson Fury to agree to face Anthony Joshua is what would be an enormous fight for British boxing. Last night, at the prestigious Ring Magazine Awards Gala in London – with so many boxing greats present, including: Roberto Duran, Canelo Alvarez, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and many more – Joshua made it clear he wants to fight Fury this summer.

Fury, who didn’t attend last night’s event, may or may not even fight again, let alone against his British rival. But the pressure is certainly on. Eddie Hearn has revealed to Sky Sports that he has reserved Wembley Stadium, with the mega-fight eyed for the summer. Joshua, who as Hearn said last night, is not a “call out type of person,” recently put out a short and sweet message on social media:

“Looking for this guy,” it reads, with a photo of Fury attached.

Well, AJ didn’t run into Fury last night (but it sure was interesting to know that Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were both in the house, as were Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, with all four fighters apparently on their best behaviour despite being, maybe, close to fighting; Eubank-Benn and Garcia-Haney II both on Turki Alalshikh’s latest wish-list), but Fury must respond soon as far as whether or not he wants this fight.

“Yes. We’re looking to get back in the ring in May or June. If it ended up being July, it doesn’t really matter,” Hearn said to Sky Sports last night. “I still think it rests on Tyson Fury. Because when he looks at the options, what else is he going to do and who else is he going to fight? Everything I’ve seen from AJ’s social media is very encouraging. He’s not really one to call anyone out, but clearly he is calling him out. He’s calling out Tyson Fury.”

That he is, and Wembley Stadium would be the perfect venue for such a massive, it’ll-sell-out-in-minutes all-British super-fight. This summer, with around 90,000 fans in attendance: Fury Vs. Joshua – ‘Finally!’

Let’s hope so.

The ball is firmly in Tyson Fury’s court.

Joshua, speaking with Ring Magazine, said people come up to him all the time, asking him when he’s going to fight Fury.

“When I’m in the local gym everyone is asking me, and the reason I decided to so some interesting stuff [on social media] is because I haven’t got many years left ahead of me [in boxing]. I’ve had more years behind me. So what I want to do is leave the game with a bang and make an impact.”

A Joshua-Fury fight would make a huge British bang, there’s no doubt about it. And with Joshua doing the calling out, with his promoter reserving a huge venue for the fight, and with fans everywhere calling for the fight, it seems clear it will be Tyson Fury who will have to forever carry the blame if this fight doesn’t happen.

Again, that pressure is now on Fury’s shoulders in a pretty big way.