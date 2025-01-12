Garcia to Haney: Drop Lawsuit for Rematch

Ryan Garcia revealed today that before he even entertains beginning negotiations for a rematch with Devin Haney, he must “drop the lawsuit first.”

“Drop The Lawsuit”

Haney and his father, Bill, have stubbornly resisted dropping the lawsuit, as they want to make an example out of Ryan and “set a precedent” for other fighters who are thinking of using PEDs for a fight. They say they want to change the sport.

Some fans believe that Devin hopes to make a lot of money on the lawsuit and still get the rematch with Garcia as well. However, Ryan says the rematch cannot happen without Haney dropping the lawsuit. So, if Devin refuses to drop the lawsuit, that would effectively be his rematch. Whatever money he gets would be his second fight.

Ryan should have already told Haney months ago what the condition was for him to get the rematch because that was an obvious move for him to make from the jump. Haney and Bill have been vocal about wanting the rematch, but they’d refused to drop the lawsuit. So, they thought they could get both.

“If they want to do it, they have to drop the lawsuit first before we even talk about a rematch,” said Ryan Garcia to talkSport Boxing about Devin Haney needing to drop the lawsuit he has on him before he’ll discuss giving him a rematch. “Devin is a great fighter, and I did some things to throw him off, and he definitely was thrown off. I think they’re still salty to this day,” said Ryan about how he tricked the Haney’s by acting like he was wacky going into their fight last year on April 20th. “Yeah, of course, I would love to fight him again,” said Garcia when told that Haney wants the rematch with him to be at catchweight of 143 or 144. “But, like I said, all things have to come together before we do. “

It’ll be interesting if Haney decides to stick it out with his lawsuit and then count on Turki Al-Shiekh to make it worthwhile for Ryan to still take the fight. He might have to surrender a huge chunk of his purse if he loses the lawsuit.