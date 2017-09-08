Weights: Usyk 199lbs, Huck 198lbs

Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk (90,5 kg) and German Marko Huck (90,2 kg) are ready for Saturday’s premiere of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Ali Trophy at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin.

(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)





“I feel very good,” said the WBO champion who was supported by a loud crowd of Ukrainian countrymen at today’s weigh-in at the Max-Schmeling-Halle. “I’m ready to impress the fans in Berlin and the people watching around the world,”

“I can’t wait for the fight,” said Huck. “The training is over, the talk is over, now it is time to let our hands do the talking. I have a good feeling about this fight. Usyk will be in the biggest battle of his career and he should prepare for a war. A war he is going to loose.”

The weigh-in was announced by legendary ring announcer, Jimmy Lennon Jr.

“It is a very exciting concept and I think it is great for boxing to see some of the best fight each other”, said Lennon Jr. “With a huge payday at the end of it, we are going to see some great fights. I can not wait to see it for myself.”





In the reserve fight German Noel Revor weighed in at 90,7 kg, while his American opponent Isiah Thomas weighed in at 92,5 kg.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

09/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)

Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

