Usyk vs Huck Weigh-In Live Stream

Aleksandr Usyk or Marco Huck? That’s the question before Saturday’s premiere of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Ali Trophy at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin. Gassiev, Perez, Briedis, Kudryashov, Dorticos and Wlodarczyk give their predictions ahead of the hotly anticipated fight.





Yunier Dorticos:

“Usyk is an Olympic champion, and Huck is a great champion. If Huck brings the best version of himself into the ring, people win see an amazing fight. The best man on the night will win the fight.”

Dmitry Kudryashov:

“I think Usyk will win this fight, but if Huck is ready to rumble like when he were at his best, we will see a spectacular fight!”

Mairis Briedis:





“If Marco Huck can find the best version of Marco Huck, he can beat Usyk. The bookmakers have Usyk as a favourite, but I am not so sure. If Huck can make the fight dirty, I will be a difficult fight for Usyk.”

Mike Perez:

“I think Huck will be the winner. He is strong and very experienced. It’s difficult to call the fight, but as I see it, Huck will win this one.”

Murat Gassiev:

“It’s easy to predict the outcome of a fight if one of the boxers is evidently stronger. But there are no clear favorites in this Super Series. And this is true for the Usyk-Huck fight.”

“Everybody knows that Usyk is an Olympic champion, a very fast and skillful boxer. That’s why many people predict his victory. But I sparred with Huck several years ago and I know how strong he is – both physically and mentally. And if you think that he will just let Usyk win, you’re sorely mistaken. I think that chances are 55/45 in Usyk’s favor and he’ll have to work really hard in this fight.”

Krzysztof Wlodarczyk:

“I believe Usyk will win, but it is not going be easy. Huck has some dangerous punches that can hurt anyone, so Usyk needs to be careful, but I think he has the experience to win the fight.”