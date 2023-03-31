Weights: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe – this Saturday night from Tulsa

Robeisy Ramirez weighed in successfully at 125.6 lbs, and former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe came in at 124.6 lbs for their twelve-round bout for the vacant WBO featherweight title on Saturday night, live on ESPN+ at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event will kick off at 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy (11-1, 7 KOs) views this fight against Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) as his coming out party after four years in the pro ranks to show the boxing world why big things were expected of him when he started his career in 2019.

Dogboe will make it tough for Robeisy, as he’s a former WBO 122-lb champion and unbeaten at 4-0 since moving up to the 126-lb division in 2020 following his second defeat against Emanuel Navarrete.

In Dogboe’s four fights at featherweight, he’s beaten Joet Gonzalez, Adam ‘Blue Nose’ Lopez, Chris Avalos, and Christopher Diaz.

The way that Dogboe has looked since moving up in weight, he will be a handful for the Cuban phenom Robeisy on Saturday. Dogboe must be cautious with the pressure he puts on Robeisy because the talented southpaw will pick him apart if he’s reckless.

Robeisy, 29, is the favorite with the oddsmakers to defeat Dogboe, but you never know. In Robeisy’s pro debut in 2019, he shockingly was upset by little-known Adan Gonzalez, losing a four-round split decision in a fight in which he was knocked down.

Robeisy quickly avenged the loss by beating Gonzalez by a lopsided six-round unanimous decision in 2019 in a fight in which he badly hurt him in the final seconds with a left to the body.

With each fight, Robeisy appears to be improving his punching power, as he’s veering away from the amateur style that he started his career with and is sitting down on his shots more. In Robeisy’s last three fights, he’s scored knockouts against the following fighters:

Jose Matias Romero – TKO 9

Abraham ‘Super’ Nova – KO 5

Eric Donovan – TKO 3

In the co-feature bout, featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) weighed 126.2 lbs for his 10-round fight against Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs).

Ramirez – Dogboe undercard weights:

Joet Gonzalez 126.2 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 126.2

Jahi Tucker 151.8 vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 150.2

Jeremiah Milton 255.8 vs. Fabio Maldonado 215.8

Tiger Johnson 142.8 vs. Alfonso Olvera 142.8

Dante Benjamin Jr. 175 vs. Jasper McCargo 177.4

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 133 vs. Edgar Uvalle 132.2

Abdullah Mason 135.2 vs. Erick Garcia Benitez 135.4

Rohan Polanco 142.4 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 142.6