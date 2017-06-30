Weights: Pacquiao vs. Horn

The eight principal fighters all made weight today for tomorrow night’s “Battle of Brisbane”, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, airing on Super Channel across Canada, live from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

“Battle of Brisbane: Pacquiao vs. Horn” is a presentation of Top Rank Boxing and Duco Events. Super Channel will air four exciting fights from this card, headlined by World Boxing Organization (WBO) Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, the eight-division world champion, defending his title against unbeaten challenger Jeff Horn, exclusively in Canada.

Main Event – WBO Welterweight World Championship (12 rounds)

Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs), Champion, General Santos City, Philippines 146 lbs.

Jeff Horn(16-0-1, 11 KOs), Challenger, Brisbane, Australia 147 lbs.

Co-Feature – IBF Super Flyweight World Championship (12 rounds)

Jerwin Ancajas(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Champion, Cavite City, Philippines 114 lbs.

Teiru Kinoshita (25-1-1, 8 KOs), Challenger, Kobe, Japan 115 lbs.

Middleweights (8 rounds)

Shane Mosley, Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs), Pomona, California. USA 160 lbs.

David Toussaint (10-0, 8 KOs), Canberra, Australia 160 lbs.

Featherweights (6 rounds)

Michael Conlan (2-0, 2 KOs), Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK 126 lbs.

Jarrett Owen (5-4-3, 2 KOs), Brisbane, Australia 126 lbs.





PACQUIAO VS. DE LA HOYA & HATTON REPLAYS ON SC1

As a warm-up to the “Battle of Brisbane” on July 1, Super Channel will present two replays of previous Pacquiao bouts on Friday June 30 starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on SC1:

Manny Pacquiao vs Oscar de la Hoya- Dec. 6, 2008

Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton- May 2, 2009 (IBO World super lightweight title)

These fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Some of the greatest boxers in history have confirmed they will be ringside, including Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield, and Thomas Hearns.

