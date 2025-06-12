WBO Orders Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes: A Rapid Rise to the Lightweight Title for Undefeated Prospects

Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) and Sam Noakes (17-0, 15 KOs) have been ordered by the WBO to begin negotiations for the vacant lightweight title with their organizations. They have 20 days to bang out a deal.

Mason vs. Noakes: WBO Title

It’s a quick world title opportunity for the 21-year-old Mason, who has been a pro for only four years. His best wins have come against Jeremia Nakathia, 35, and lower-tier fighter Yohan Vasquez. Noakes’ only notable win came againt 39-year-old Ryan Walsh.

As such, Noakes and Abdullah haven’t beaten the kind of opposition that makes them worthy to fight for the vacant WBO lightweight title, but they’ll be doing it nonetheless due to the organization’s rankings.

The two will fight for the WBO belt that was stripped from champion Keyshawn Davis last Friday for blowing the weight for a title defense against Edwin De Los Santos. Mason is ranked #2, and Noakes #1.

WBO Rankings Dictate Fight

It’s not the fight that U.S fans wanted to see for Abdullah, but the WBO is following their rankings, and Noakes is technically the top contender in their rankings. There are arguably a lot of better fighters than Sam in the rankings.

Mason has already said he’s willing to travel to England to fight Noakes in his home country, if that’s where negotiations ultimately lead. Noakes’ promoter needs to put him in the best position possible for him to have a shot at winning.

Without the home advantage, Sam stands no chance of beating Mason. He’s too wide open defensively, slow on his feet, and has very limited talent.

The way Noakes looked against 39-year-old Ryan Walsh in his last fight, he’d lose to Mason’s past opponents, Nakathila and Yohan Vasquez. That’s not a criticism of Noakes. It’s more about the WBO choosing to give a green fighter without experience a #1 ranking with their organization.

Vacant Lightweight Title Ordered