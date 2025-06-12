Pacquiao’s “Biggest Regret” – Not Postponing The Mayweather Fight

Manny Pacquiao has had a lot on his mind just recently. Firstly, Manny had to make the big decision as far as whether or not he wanted to fight again. We know Manny came to a decision in the affirmative. Then Pacquiao was overcome by emotion as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, with the 46 year old living legend fighting back tears as he looked back on his impoverished beginnings and thanked God for how far he has come in life.

And Manny has also been looking back in terms of regret.

Pacquiao admits one regret could have changed history

The one biggest regret of Pacquiao’s boxing career? His decision to not postpone the massive “Fight of the Century” with Floyd Mayweather back in May of 2015. Pac-Man entered the ring having injured his shoulder in training camp prior to the fight, and he says today that he should have postponed and given his shoulder sufficient time to rest and to heal.

“If I could change one thing in my career, I’d have asked to postpone my 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather after hurting my shoulder in training,” Manny said when speaking with Business Insider. “I thought it was going to be okay and that I’d be feeling better without an operation after suffering that injury two weeks before the fight. But my shoulder worsened after the third round. Pushing for that important fight to happen as scheduled is my biggest regret.”

Mayweather’s masterclass still untouchable

We will never know how different the outcome of the fight might or might not have been had Pacquiao been fully healthy and had been able to fire shots with both hands pain-free. But at the same time, we cannot take anything away from Mayweather. Floyd was brilliant that night, defensively especially. Okay, it was a dull fight, a let-down after all the years of waiting, but Mayweather boxed masterfully as he won wide on the cards over 12 rounds.

Now, looking ahead, Manny aims to make history by dethroning Mario Barrios to become WBC welterweight champ next month. If he can do it, who knows, maybe Mayweather, who is 48 years of age and always keeps himself in tip-top physical shape, will call Pacquiao out for a rematch!

Do not rule it out. Nothing comes as a shock these days as far as the boxing world goes