Brian Norman Sr. Vows Son Will “Step Over” Devin Haney in Potential November Fight; Still Unofficial

Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. could have Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes for their card. It was reported earlier today that Haney-Norman Jr. has verbally agreed to a fight in November.

Potential Blockbuster Card

Mason-Noakes has been mentioned as a possible fight on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard on September 13th. Moving from that card allows fans to focus on the main event without being distracted by an equally good fight between Mason and Noakes. Adding that fight to the Haney vs. Mason card would be a one-two punch, making it an excellent event.

Brian Norman Sr. said in an interview with Thaboxingvoice that he’s going to have his son, WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) “step over” Devin Haney after he knocks him out.

Bill Haney Getting too Uppity

He wants Norman Jr. to then walk to Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, in the corner and show that he’s beneath him. Norman Sr. believes that Bill thinks he’s better than them and has become too uppity lately.

“I know how you and your son get down. You try to diminish [people] like y’all above somebody. You ain’t above s***, Bill,” said Brian Norman Sr. to ThaBoxingvoice, talking to Bill Haney. “When my son whips Devin’s a**, I’m going to tell him to step over him to then go to your corner.

“I’m going to say, ‘Make sure you step over [Haney] while he’s on the ground and walk to your corner to show you that you are beneath him. Do you understand me? He’s going to step on your son, and then he’s going to step over your mother f**** son. That’s what’s going to happen.”

That would be funny if Brian Norman Jr. did step over or step on Haney while he’s on the ground after he knocks him out. Bill would be piping hot watching Norman Jr. do that to his fallen son. It wouldn’t be surprising if he swung on him.