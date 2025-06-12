Christian Mbilli Will Fight For The WBC Interim Title Next, But The Unbeaten Super-Middleweight Wants In On Alalshikh’s UnderCard Offer

Unbeaten super-middleweight Christian Mbilli is one of the most consistently exciting fighters on the scene right now. The man from France always brings the heat, and his punch output can be quite incredible.

Mbilli vs. Sulecki: Interim Title Fight

Next up, as has been announced by the WBC, Mbilli, 28-0(23) will square off with Maciej Sulacki for the WBC interim super-middleweight title.

The fight with Poland’s Sulacki, 33-3(13), will take place in Quebec, Canada, on June 27, and fans are expecting a good fight. But Mbilli is already looking ahead. Just a day or so ago, Saudi money-man Turki Alalshikh made it clear he is no longer interested in any way in having “runners” on his cards, let alone on the upcoming Canelo-Crawford card in September.

Alashikh wants action fighters and action fights only, and he put out a list of fighters he would like to include on the Canelo-Crawford card, that is if they are interested in fighting for him.

Mbilli Eyes Canelo-Crawford Undercard

One of these fighters on this list is Mbilli, and Mbilli is absolutely interested in fighting on the Canelo-Crawford card that will go out on Netflix and is expected to be viewed by many millions of fans.

Mibilli fully expects to take care of business against Sulecki and then make a quick return to action less than three months later.

“We have important business to take care of on June 27 against Sulecki,” Mbilli’s promoter Camille Estephan told The Ring. “We can’t take Sulecki lightly. He just knocked out Ali Akhmedov, and his motivation must be high. But Christian is willing to fight anybody and everybody. The only thing we ask for is one at a time. I am very happy to see that guys who bring great action to the ring will be part of that great undercard on a great night. Christian is looking forward to being part of it.”

Fans of Mbilli – and his fanbase is growing all the time, as thrilling as he is to watch each time out – will be pleased to see him feature on the big card in Las Vegas. It will be fascinating to see who Mbilli will be matched with (this, of course, assuming he does beat Sulecki; and there have been a few upsets sprang just lately). But the big fight Mbilli really wants is, of course, one with Canelo. But does Canelo want the smoke? Will Canelo look elsewhere after the Crawford fight, win or lose?

For now, can Mbilli stop Sulecki, a warrior who has been taken out just once, this on body punches by Diego Pacheco?