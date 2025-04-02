WBC Championship Status by Division (as of April 2, 2025) By Free Agent Boxing - 04/02/2025 - Comments HEAVYWEIGHT Usyk beat Fury by UD12 in their rematch, kept the title. Kabayel beat Zhang Zhilei on Feb 22 in Riyadh, won the interim belt. BRIDGERWEIGHT Lerena vs Radchenko announced, fight is May 1 in South Africa. Włodarczyk vs Balski approved for interim title, fight is May 24 in Poland. CRUISERWEIGHT Badou Jack reinstated as champion. Jack vs Rozicki set for May 3 in Riyadh. Peralta vs Cieslak set for interim belt – no news on the date. Mikaelyan placed in recess due to promo issues – now resolved. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT Beterbiev vs Bivol happened Feb 22 in Riyadh – Bivol won, now undisputed. Benavidez beat Morrell on Feb 1, confirmed as mandatory. Winner of Benavidez vs Morrell was ordered to face Bivol – purse bid set for April 8 if no deal. SUPERMIDDLEWEIGHT Canelo in voluntary stage. Munguia ordered to fight Mbilli – Munguia lost, rematch on May 3 in Riyadh. WBC reworking a tournament among top contenders. Mbilli vs Pacheco ordered for interim – purse bid April 8 if no agreement. MIDDLEWEIGHT Adames beat Sheeraz on Feb 22 in Riyadh. Adames ordered to fight Meirim Nursultanov – purse bid May 6 if no agreement. SUPERWELTERWEIGHT Fundora was set to fight Spence – Spence pulled out. Crawford won eliminator but left the division. Bohachuck won a final eliminator on Dec 21 vs Ishmael Davis. Vergil Ortiz fought Madrimov on Feb 22 in Riyadh – Ortiz defended. Fundora defended vs Chiordale Booker on Mar 22 in Vegas. WELTERWEIGHT Mario Barrios made voluntary defense vs Abel Ramos. Cissokho vs Kavaliauskas delayed due to injury – rescheduled for May 10 in New Guinea. SUPERLIGHTWEIGHT Puello beat Sandor Martin by decision on Mar 1 in New York. Russell got an indirect rematch – fought under another org. Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza final eliminator – fight on April 19. LIGHTWEIGHT Stevenson vs Schofield was cancelled due to injury – Stevenson beat Josh Padley by KO9. Zepeda recovered from shoulder injury – defended vs Tevin Farmer in a rematch on Mar 29. SUPERFEATHERWEIGHT Foster in voluntary stage. Magsayo vs Rocky Hernandez ordered – both get tune-ups first. Purse bid for eliminator is April 8. FEATHERWEIGHT Fulton beat Figueroa on Feb 1, took the title. Winner to fight champ-in-recess Rey Vargas next. Carrington beat Vivas in final eliminator on Mar 29 in Vegas. SUPERBANTAMWEIGHT Inoue was to face Goodman Dec 24 – Goodman pulled out. Inoue defended vs Ye Joon Kim on Jan 25. Inoue will defend again on May 4 vs Ramon Cardenas in Vegas. BANTAMWEIGHT Nakatani in voluntary stage – faced all top contenders. Nakatani KO’d Cuellar in 3 on Feb 24 in Japan. SUPERFLYWEIGHT Jesse Rodriguez beat Guevara, now in voluntary stage. Moloney vs Chocolatito ordered for final eliminator – both ignored it, cancelled. FLYWEIGHT Kenshiro Teraji in voluntary stage. Galal Yafai won interim belt on Nov 30. Yafai vs Francisco Rodriguez ordered – Matchroom won the bid. Teraji unified with WBA champ Seigo Yuri Akui on Mar 13 in Japan. MINIMUMWEIGHT (STRAWWEIGHT) Canizales vs Pradabsri fought for vacant belt on Dec 26 in Thailand – Pradabsri won controversially. Rematch ordered. Two final eliminators to set up mandatory challengers. STRAWWEIGHT Jerusalem made mandatory on Sep 22 vs Luis Castillo. Defended in Japan vs Yudai Shigeoka – still in voluntary stage. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Tim Tszyu Declares Joey Spencer a ‘Roadblock’ He Plans to Eliminate: Former Champion Vows to Reclaim World-Class Status in NewcastleCan Shakur Stevenson Neutralize William Zepeda? Trainer Greg Hackett Offers His Predictions and ConcernsWilder’s ‘Do It Again’ Delusion: Is the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Chasing Gold or a Paycheck as His Career Nears Skid Row? Boxing News | WBC Championship Status by Division (as of April 2, 2025) Last Updated on 04/02/2025