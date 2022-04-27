WATCH LIVE: Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson LIVE on FITE & ESPN – April 30

Oscar Valdez-Shakur Stevenson: Should We Be Bracing For A Special One?

Valdez v Stevenson goes down SATURDAY at the MGM Grand, LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) – Fight fans outside the US can watch the entire fight card on FITETV:





It’s the turn of the little giants this Saturday, as 130 pound fighters Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson collide in Las Vegas. Plenty of fans are pumped up over the fight, with some both expecting and predicting a special fight. Or a special performance from Stevenson, who just might go on to achieve true superstardom as he becomes the next face of the sport. Valdez is of course predicting something else entirely, but the fact is, this soon to be upon us fight is very much the acid test for both guys.

WBC super-featherweight champ Valdez, 30-0(23) has had some problems as of late – failing a PED test last summer – and he may be tight at the weight. But Valdez of Mexico showed real greatness in starching the tough Miguel Berchelt, in a highlight reel KO last year.

Stevenson, 17-0(9) and the younger man by seven years at age 24, has looked sensational in some of his fights, yet not all of them – his dull points win over Jeremiah Nakathila drawing a good deal of criticism. Last time out, Stevenson was almost flawless in stopping Jamel Herring in ten to win the WBO 130 pound belt.

Now, Valdez and Stevenson meet in a two-belt unification showdown. And we fans are sure looking forward to the fight.

As is always the case when a big fight is looming, the folks at Ring Magazine have posted an online poll of experts. In this case, no less than 19 of the 20 polled pundits, fighters, promoters, writers are picking Stevenson to get the win; with 18 of these experts picking Stevenson to win via decision.

A distance fight is perhaps likely here, yet there should be fireworks along the way. We could get a great fight on Saturday, or maybe we will instead be treated to a great, indeed a special performance from Stevenson. This is the biggest test yet for Stevenson, while Saturday’s fight could also be looked at as Valdez’ toughest world title fight.

Stevenson has to be the pick here too, yet there is no way Valdez makes it easy on him. Both men can be expected to raise their game on Saturday night at The MGM Grand.

Who are YOU picking?