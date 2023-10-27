WATCH LIVE: Fury – Ngannou ESPN Weigh In

Fury Ngannou & and an all-heavyweight undercard will be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Tyson Fury, the WBC & lineal heavyweight boxing world champion, is set to fight the lineal MMA heavyweight world champ, Francis Ngannou. The big fight is set to go down this Saturday, Oct. 28, at the massive Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. For a price tag of $79.99, it’s also accessible through various cable and satellite PPV providers.

And if you thought it’s only about the main event, think again! The PPV undercard is packed with heavyweight action. Get ready to witness Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) go head to head in a 12-round fight. Additionally, former heavyweight world champ Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) will be fighting against Canadian power-puncher Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs), a force from Montreal, is ready to rumble against Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) in another 10-round battle. To kick things off, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder to open the PPV broadcast.

Thursday’s press conference was something to behold. Especially with Tyson’s father, John Fury, bringing in the excitement, adding a little spice to what the fighters shared.

Tyson Fury:

“It’s truly incredible to be here in Saudi Arabia. Being the main event is even more special. We all have so much to appreciate. We’ve traveled great distances to be here. Everything came together so quickly, and witnessing it all is astounding.”

“Francis Ngannou sure is tall. I notice he’s taken a fashion cue from me. His choice of attire is rather stylish. I’ve heard that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. He’s wearing a suit without a shirt, a trend I began! So, he’s drawing inspiration. However, while many might draw from my style, no one can truly duplicate it. After all, I’m the one and only Gypsy King.”

“Preparing for an opponent like him? Not easy. But, as we say in the States, ‘I’m gonna knock someone out hard!’ That’s the plan. Training with SugarHill Steward, I’m confident that come Saturday, he’s going down.”

“He’s undoubtedly a tough contender with a powerful hit. But then, so am I. If not, I wouldn’t hold the world heavyweight title. However, there are different layers to this sport. He’ll discover exactly where I stand this Saturday.”

Francis Ngannou:

“Experiencing this is like a dream realized. Four years back, when I met Mike Tyson, I expressed a wish – for him to support me if I ever fought Tyson Fury. Many doubted me, labeled me delusional, and believed such a day would never come. Yet, here we stand. The fight’s on. It feels like I’m living out a fantasy. It was a challenging journey, but the moment has arrived.”

“I extend my gratitude to Tyson Fury for accepting this challenge. He’s taking a significant risk, potentially facing defeat this Saturday. Nevertheless, I admire his bravery and thank him for it.”

“The training for this fight was unlike any other. Facing such a challenge, I began preparations early. Mike Tyson’s guidance, along with coach Dewey Cooper, played a pivotal role in shaping my strategy.”

“Mike Tyson joined our team, and one piece of advice he gave has stayed with me. He mentioned, ‘Remember, he’s just as human as you.’ That resonated. Saturday is the day. Tyson Fury might be among the boxing greats, but that reign might end soon.”

Sugarhill Steward:

To be frank, this has been one of our most challenging training camps. The uncertainty is there because he’s transitioned from the UFC. While he’s always been in fights, it’s like stepping into an amateur event without knowing your next opponent or their fighting technique. Preparing for such an unpredictable fight is genuinely challenging. Our primary goal was to train at our peak, remain agile, and be ready for any surprises.

Mike Tyson:

I’m eager for the fight to start. I doubted this would even happen. But seeing him spar changed my perception. Watching him deliver a punch that resulted in an injury was a revelation. Believe me, if he has that kind of power, becoming the world heavyweight champion isn’t out of reach. He indeed possesses genuine strength.