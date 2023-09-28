Fury – Ngannou undercard: Wardley and Adeleye Clash on October 28!

Undefeated British heavyweights Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye are set for a make-or-break showdown on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This 12-round tussle between rising talents precedes the grand duel between boxing’s WBC & lineal world champ, Tyson Fury, and MMA’s reigning heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou.

Dubbed the combat sports event of the year and kickstarting the grandiose Riyadh Season – an entertainment extravaganza like no other – fans are in for a treat from boxing’s most enthralling division: the heavyweights.

Auckland’s own Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs), who once held the WBO world title, squares off with Canada’s Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs). While the power-packed Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs), who’s made Canada his home, will be defending his NABF title against seasoned Croatian Agron Smakici (19-2, 17 KOs). Both of these fights have a 10-round duration.

In a delightful six-round stint, the young heavyweight prodigy, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs), is gearing up to fight an opponent yet to be disclosed.

For those in the UK, TNT Sports Box Office is your ticket to witness the Fury-Ngannou fight and its undercard live.

Ipswich’s pride, Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs), claimed the English title in 2021, swiftly taking down Nick Webb. He added to his accolades with a win over Nathan Gorman and recently triumphed over Michael Coffie.

London’s Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) proudly holds the WBO European title, having claimed victory over the then-undefeated Dmytro Bezus. His recent conquest was against Emir Ahmatovic. But here’s a juicy tidbit: tensions between Adeleye and Wardley boiled over at the Fury-Ngannou press event in London. An altercation ensued, leaving Wardley with a few facial memoirs!

Rewinding to Parker’s achievements, he bagged the WBO title in 2016 after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Fast forward to a successful 2023; he’s racked up victories over Jack Massey and Faiga Opelu. Kean, on his end, clinched the WBC International Silver title in 2019 and has been unstoppable since.

Lastly, Makhmudov’s success trail includes nabbing the WBC Continental Americas title and having a smashing US debut by downing Raphael Akpejiori. Smakici, although facing a recent defeat, is not one to be underestimated with his notable track record.