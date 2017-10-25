Video: Anthony Joshua Reflects On Knockout Of Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua reflects on his career-defining knockout of Wladimir Klitschko in this SHOWTME Sports video feature as the undefeated sensation prepares to make his first defense as unified heavyweight world champion this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME.

“I’ve gained a certain thick skin. You can’t teach that, it’s just who you are,” Joshua explains as he remembers the now-legendary April 29 showdown. “And I think he found that out that night. To knock this wall down you have to have a little bit more than power, a little bit more than skill. I think it’s in my DNA.”





Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) got off the canvas to KO the long-reigning heavyweight kingpin in a leading candidate for Fight of the Year in front of a record 90,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“This ain’t about tactics, this is about heart,” the IBF and WBA champ recalls thinking after suffering the first knockdown of his career. “This is about something that none of us have been taught. This is about who you are, so let’s find out who we are tonight.”

The 28-year-old defends against IBF mandatory challenger Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) this Saturday on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® in front of what is expected to be more than 75,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Video – Ring Resume: Anthony Joshua





International Boxing Hall of Famer and historian Steve Farhood examines the career of Unified Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua in advance of his title defense against IBF mandatory challenger Carlos Takam on Saturday, Oct. 28 live on SHOWTIME from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In the latest edition of the SHOWTIME Sports® digital series “Ring Resume,” Farhood takes an in-depth look at Joshua’s career beginning with his 2015 showdown with then-unbeaten Gary Cornish. The six-fight examination culminates with his career-defining win over Wladimir Klitschko to unify the division earlier this year.

The Oct. 28 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins live at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with ringside analysis in Cardiff where nearly 80,000 fans are expected to fill the Welsh national stadium.

Watch Joshua defend his world title against Takam live on TalkTalk TV





On Saturday 28th October, TalkTalk TV customers will be able to watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight title against Frenchman Carlos Takam, from the comfort of their own home, via Sky Sports Box Office for just £19.95.

Around 80,000 fans are expected to pour into Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to see former WBC silver heavyweight champion, Takam, put Joshua’s unbeaten 19-0 record to the test as he returns to the ring after recently defeating Klitschko. Challenger Takam will be looking to improve his record in what promises to be another great night of boxing on TalkTalk TV.

From 6pm fans can watch the rivals go head-to-head live on channel 419 via TalkTalk TV. Ahead of the bout viewers will also be able to enjoy all the pre-fight build up from behind the scenes. Best of all, you don’t need to be a Sky subscriber to watch the action.

Boxing fans can relive every move with repeats at 9am and 4pm on Sunday 29th October, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the action until 11pm on Sunday 29th October.

TalkTalk TV is offering access to more sport than ever before. Not only can boxing fans keep up with all the ringside action on Box Nation, TalkTalk TV homes have access to every major televised football match – including over 120 Premier League games and UEFA Champions League fixtures – live on a single platform, through TalkTalk’s Sky Sports boost and through access to BT Sport. Viewers also have the choice to watch international cricket, rugby, Formula One and golf majors. Available for 30 days at a time with no ongoing commitment, TalkTalk’s Sky Sports boost gives you access to eight Sky Sports channels, including Main Event, Premier League, Football, Cricket, Golf, F1, Action and Arena, versus BT who only offer two.