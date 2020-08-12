Warren Is Firm: Tyson Fury Ain’t Fighting Dillian Whyte; Whyte Can Fight Dubois

Frank Warren, co-promoter of heavyweight king Tyson Fury, says Fury “ain’t fighting Dillian Whyte because he [Fury] wants Anthony Joshua.” Recently, as fans know, Whyte was assured by the WBC that he would fight the winner of the third fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder; his long awaited shot to come next year. But now, Warren, along with Fury’s other co-promoter Bob Arum, has poured cold water on a Fury Vs. Whyte fight taking place any time soon.

Speaking with The Star, Warren said Fury wants that massive fight with Joshua, this the fight “everyone wants to see,” and that Fury “is not beholden to Whyte.”

“He ain’t fighting Dillian Whyte because he wants Joshua,” Warren said of Fury. “Let’s get that on. Then when Dillian waits for his opportunity, a massive fight would be him against [Daniel] Dubois. That fight makes a lot of sense to me. Tyson Fury is not beholden to him. Tyson Fury is probably the biggest star in boxing at the moment. He will make his choices. Him against Joshua is the fight everyone wants to see. I want to see these two guys fight each other and no-one should stand in their way and it’s really important that it happens now when these two guys are at their best.”

Arum fully agrees with Warren, stating how the fans want that Fury-Joshua showdown and are not interested in mandatories. Arum went further, stating how “nobody knows Whyte in the US.” But fair’s fair, Whyte MUST get his shot. He’s been waiting and waiting and now he has that WBC ruling backing him. Will the WBC would move to strip Fury if he goes into a fight with Joshua and does not fight Whyte next (of course, this is assuming Fury beats Wilder in fight-3, and it is assuming AJ gets past his mandatory, Kubrat Pulev)?

On the one hand, Fury Vs. Joshua is an absolutely huge fight that would thrill the world. On the other hand, Whyte is fully deserving of his shot at the WBC title. How this will all turn out is anyone’s guess.