Wanheng Menayothin Announces Retirement – At An Incredible 54-0 Is He Hall Of Fame Material?

As fans may have read, Thai fighter Wanheng Menayothin announced his retirement yesterday. The announcement came as something as a surprise seeing how Menayothin was set to finally fight outside of his home country, in America (before the coronavirus struck). Also, at age 34, though this is pretty advanced for a lower weight, reflex-reliant fighter, it was thought the long-reigning WBC minimumweight champ would fight for a little while longer.

But no, 5’2” Menayothin has apparently made up his mind:

“I have decided that it’s good to stop boxing,” he wrote on social media. “My parents, siblings have never been in boxing. I’m decide everything for myself. I know how I feel. No-one knows my body as much as I do. Everybody needs money, but I would like to heal my body. Thank you for all the strength you have always given me.”

Although Menayothin is largely unknown outside of Thailand, the minimumweight warrior has an incredible record at 54-0 (18). Menayothin fought at the same weight his entire career. A WBC champ since 2014, he made an impressive 12 retentions of the belt. After going 49-0, fans began talking about Menayothin topping superstar Floyd Mayweather’s unbeaten record, which he eventually did, by four fights/wins.

Fans were wondering how far Menayothin could get, yet he is now done after 54 straight victories; this an amazing achievement. So, is Menayothin Hall of Fame material? His incredible numbers/perfect pro record/length of reign would suggest yes, but what about Menayothin’s quality of opposition? Often fighting guys with distinctly average, even losing records, Menayothin never defeated anything approaching a great fighter.

It’s a tough one, though, due to those astonishing numbers. If Menayothin had been a fighter at a higher weight, say a heavyweight, he would be looked at as something very special indeed at 54-0, after such a long time as champion. No matter his quality of opposition.

As it is, Hall of Fame or not, let’s wish Wanheng a happy retirement. A pro since January of 2007, Menayothin served his sport well for a very long time.