Tomorrow In Thailand: Can Wanheng Menayothin Avenge The Loss That Stopped Him From Going An Incredible 56-0?

It will be a big fight, between two little giants, at the Rangsit Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand tomorrow (March 29). Former long-reigning WBC strawweight king Wanheng Menayothin will attempt to get revenge over the only man to have ever beaten him. Menayothin, AKA Chayaphol Moonsri, AKA “The Dwarf Giant,” was 55-0 when he met fellow Thai, Panya Pradabsri, AKA Petchmanee CP Freshmart, in November of 2020.

Freshmart took the WBC belt via 12 round unanimous decision, and with it Menayothin’s unbeaten record. Now the rematch is on and we don’t know who will win.

Since taking the title and scoring the biggest win of his career, 31 year old Freshmart has fought twice, winning both bouts, one a non-title fight, one a defence of the WBC title. Currently 37-1(23), Freshmart has not lost a fight since way back in 2017, when he was closely decisioned by Xiong Chaozhong. Since losing his belt and perfect record, Menayothin, now aged 36, has fought just one time, getting a quick stoppage win in November of last year.

Now the repeat or revenge fight is on.

We’ve seen some exciting fights in Thailand just recently; some wild fights (see the slugfest from December between Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Robert Paradero) and though the little guys don’t get anywhere near as much attention and respect as they should, fans who have tuned in have been rewarded with some excellent action.

We might get a real battle on Tuesday, but will anyone other than hardest of hardcore fight fans watch Freshmart-Menayothin II?

The first fight was close, with Freshmart winning by two points on each of the three cards, and Menayothin is hungry for revenge. That first loss is hard to take and now Menayothin has a point to prove. Look for the former champ to become a two-time champ via another close decision in an engrossing, enjoyable fight.

But – if this prediction turns out to be a correct one – will these two then engage in a rubber-match?