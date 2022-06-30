Thai Super-Fight On For July 20th – Knockout CP Freshmart Vs. Wanheng Menayothin

This one will be big in Thailand. RingTV.com reports how Knockout CP Freshmart (real name Thammanoon Niyomtrong) will defend his WBA strawweight title against countryman Wanheng Menayothin (AKA Chayaphon Moonsri) on July 20th. The fight will take place in Chonburi, Thailand and fans could get to see a special fight.

Freshmart, unbeaten at 23-0(9) is coming off a wild win over Robert Paradero, this a fight that saw both men hurt before Freshmart got the fifth round KO win in December. That win marked Freshmart’s 10th successful title retention.

Menayothin was not too long ago making headlines for having broken Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record; Menayothin getting to an amazing 54-0 before tasting defeat. Menayothin, who had a long reign as WBC strawweight champ, lost the belt to Panya Pradabsri in November of 2020, and he lost to the same man in a return meeting in March.

Menayothin’s last fight was a NC, this in a non-title fight with Jinnawat Rienpit in May of this year. Menayothin is now 55-2-1(36) and he is five years older than Freshmart at age 36.

So who wins this all-Thai battle?

Freshmart has never lost and he is coming off a big KO win. Menayothin may have less left in the tank after having had such a long career. Can Menayothin turn back the clock and become a two-time world champion? Menayothin made an impressive 12 title retentions before losing his belt, but how much did those fights take out of him?

Freshmart, who is nicknamed “Little Pacquiao,” is the pick to win here, but can he get the stoppage win (Menayothin has never been stopped)? Freshmart Vs. Menayothin would have been an even bigger fight if it had taken place when both fighters were carrying an unbeaten record.

As it stands today, this one is still very much a fight to watch. The fight will take place on a Wednesday and let’s hope there is a stream of the fight available. These little guys never get the credit they deserve but they sure do put on good action fights. As anyone who saw Freshmart’s wild slugfest with Paradero will agree.