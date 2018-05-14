Video: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jorge Linares – Post Fight Recap





On Saturday night, WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares put his belt on the line against former two-division world champion and former two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Vasyl Lomachenko. For Lomachenko, it was his first professional bout north of 130, and for Linares, he was looking to make the third defense of his title.

The bout took place at Madison Square Garden. Things began tactically with a customary feeling out process where Lomachenko and Linares were both looking to find their range, they were both looking to establish their jabs, and they were both looking to find an advantage in positioning to create favorable angles. As the early rounds progressed, Lomachenko began asserting himself, and he began taking control of the action.

It had appeared as if Lomachenko was beginning to methodically break Linares down, as Lomachenko seemed to be figuring out what Linares brought to the table. But even as Lomachenko asserted himself, and began seizing command of the action, Linares was taking his shots well. Linares was there to fight, and he was still having some good moments of his own as Lomachenko was gaining momentum.

In round 6, Linares caught Lomachenko on the way in with a sharp right hand that dropped the challenger. Lomachenko quickly bounced to his feet, and with the round almost over, Lomachenko was able to avoid further incident until the bell sounded to end the round. Lomachenko became more cautious and defensive after that, but Linares was never able to truly capitalize on the momentum shift resulting from the knockdown.





Instead, Lomachenko began recollecting himself and regaining his composure, and in round 10, Lomachenko unleashed a slick combination that culminated in a body shot that dropped thee champion. Linares was hurt, and the fight was waved off by the referee. Lomachenko is now the new WBA lightweight title holder, and he was able to overcome the adversity of the knockdown to do so.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief recap of the terrific championship bout between Lomachenko and Linares, and also explores where Lomachenko stands among boxing’s current rank of pound for pound elite boxers. Please watch and enjoy the video!