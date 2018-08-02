VIDEO: Thoughts on Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder





So there has been a lot of chatter inside the boxing community over the prospect of a huge heavyweight showdown between WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) and the man who still holds a legitimate claim to the lineal heavyweight crown, Tyson Fury (26-0, 19 KOs). With rumors suggesting this fight might possibly happen before year end, this is very exciting news for boxing fans, especially for fans of boxing’s marquee weight class better known as the heavyweight division.

Most fans were looking forward to a showdown between Wilder and unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs). But after a long and drawn out public negotiations process, the two champions were unable to reach agreeable terms. So instead, Joshua is slated to make a mandatory defense against Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs). The failure of Wilder and Joshua coming to terms was a huge disappointment for boxing fans, but if a bout between Wilder and Fury actually materializes, that is a far more interesting matchup than Joshua vs Povetkin.

Wilder had his most impressive victory to date back in March when he overcame adversity to score a 10th round stoppage against the tough and then undefeated challenger Luis Ortiz (29-1, 25 KOs). Meanwhile it had been more than two and a half years since Tyson Fury had dethroned long time champion Wladimir Klitschko, who since lost to Joshua and subsequently retired. Fury gained some weight during his prolonged spell of inactivity, and he put on some excess weight during his absence.

Fury finally made his long awaited return to the squared circle in June when he scored an early stoppage against the overmatched Sefer Seferi (23-2, 21 KOs). Fury is scheduled to face Francesco Pianeta later this month, so before a potential Wilder-Fury fight can become a reality, Fury would have to take care of business first. That bout is scheduled for August 18.





This edition of Rummy’s Corner explores the possibility of a high profile heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, while also exploring the implications this might have on the rest of the heavyweight landscape and the future of Anthony Joshua, should he go on to beat Povetkin in September. Please watch and enjoy the video!