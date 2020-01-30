VIDEO: George Foreman – Championship Profile





Big George Foreman is universally recognized as one of the greatest heavyweight champions during the long rich history of boxing’s marquet division, and not without great reason.

Foreman’s situation is rather unique, as his career can actually be broken down into two separate chapters, separated by 10 years. Foreman made his professional debut on June 23, 1969. Less than four years later, on January 22, 1973, Foreman became the heavyweight champion of the world following his 2nd round destruction of Smokin’ Joe Frazier. Foreman made two successful defenses before losing the championship against Muhammad Ali. Foreman remained a top contender during that time, but after suffering a loss against Jimmy Young in 1977, Foreman retired.

Foreman made a comeback on March 9, 1987 – almost exactly 10 years after he first retired. He was 38 years old during this comeback, and not many were expecting much considering his age, his long layoff, and the fact that he appeared too heavy to compete with younger world class prizefighters. But Foreman went on a winning streak that put him back in contention. In April of 1991, Foreman earned a title shot against then undisputed heavyweight champion Evander ‘Real Deal’ Holyfield. Foreman lost to Holyfield, but made a very strong account of himself.





On November 5, 1994 Foreman challenged unified WBA/IBF heavyweight world champion Michael Moorer, and this time Foreman scored an upset for the ages when he knocked Moorer out with a beautifully timed right hand in the 10th round. This not only made Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion, but it also marked him as the oldest boxer to ever win the heavyweight championship, a record that still stands to this very day.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief chronological recap of all 8 heavyweight championship contests that featured the one and only Big George Foreman. This is part 6 of a new ongoing series of Complete Championship Profiles. Please watch and enjoy the video!