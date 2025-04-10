Memorial Service For Heavyweight Legend George Foreman To Take Place On Monday In Houston

I don’t know about you, but I still find myself forgetting, if for just a second or two, that heavyweight great George Foreman is no longer with us. It really was a massive, terrible shock when “Big George” passed away on March 21st, this at age 76. I felt, as did so many others, that Foreman, as strong as an ox, would live well past the age of 80.

Now, as per a report from The Houston Chronicle, a memorial service in Foreman’s honor will take place this coming Monday (April 14) in Houston, Texas. Mayor John Whitmire said he will be there to celebrate Foreman’s life, while he encouraged others to also attend. Rest assured, there will be a whole lot of folks wanting to attend the memorial, to pay their respects to one of the most amazing human beings who ever walked the earth.

Monday’s memorial will be open to members of the public, who must obtain a ticket, from Performing Arts Houston, so as to attend. There will also likely be some figures from the boxing world in attendance. Foreman, loved by all, will be given a triumphant send-off, that’s for sure.

The Foreman family is asking that donations can be made to The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, or The George Foreman Charitable Foundation, this instead of flowers being brought.

Foreman, who enjoyed some amazing life, during which he accomplished so much – Olympic gold medal winner, two-time world heavyweight champion, history-maker, entrepreneur, pitchman, man of God, commentator, author, and actor – will never be forgotten but he will be forever missed.

Those people who will be unable to attend the memorial on Monday will no doubt find another way to pay their respects and to celebrate George’s life. As a BBC Sport tribute pieces reads, “Foreman leaves behind a professional legacy that many boxers today could only dream of replicating.”

Indeed.

“Big” George Foreman: January 10th 1949 to March 21st 2025. World heavyweight champion January 1973 to October 1974, and November 1994 to November 1997.