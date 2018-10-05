VIDEO: Deontay WIlder vs Tyson Fury – Preview & Prediction





Coming up on December 1,2018 at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in a heavyweight championship bout that will be televised on Showtime PPV – undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) will put his title on the line against undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs).

This December contest will close out what has been a very good year for heavyweight championship boxing, perhaps the best year for heavyweight fans in more than a decade. With three undefeated boxers, all in or close to their respective primes, each of whom has a legitimate claim to call himself “heavyweight champion” – the situation in the current heavyweight landscape with Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury is simply fascinating. Especially since these three heavyweights seem to all be destined to face one in another in the foreseeable future.

Last month, Joshua scored an impressive knockout victory against the highly regarded Alexander Povetkin. It was a tremendous victory for Joshua, who earlier in the year, had added the WBO belt to his existing collection, which then also included the IBF and WBA belts, when he defeated Joseph Parker in a workmanlike effort that earned him a comfortable unanimous decision victory. With Joshua’s 2018 campaign now over, all of the attention is focused on the upcoming showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

So who will win this epic clash of undefeated heavyweight titans?





It is very difficult to say with any certainty, and that’s part of what makes this such a fascinating match-up. There are basically two main schools of thought here – on one side you have those who believe Wilder will win by knockout, and on the other side you have those who believe Fury will win a decision.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief preview of the upcoming heavyweight championship showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Who will win? To get one man’s opinion on the match up, please watch and enjoy the video!