Video: Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury Of Using “Loaded Gloves” And Brands Mark Breland ‘Disloyal’

Well, we cannot say we haven’t been waiting for Deontay Wilder to break his silence. For weeks now, if not months, we’ve been wondering where Wilder is and what he has to say with regards to his boxing career. Wilder sure took his time, but he took to social media today, and the recently-turned 35 year old unloaded with an avalanche of – well, you can call it what you want.

Here’s what Wilder’s had to say, after mumbling something about what it says in the bible. The following via a video on his Instagram page:

“I saw in the first fight where Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your fists in an improper position. Y’all tried the same method the second time, but this time you scratched flesh out of my ears, which caused my ears to bleed,” Wilder said. “It’s impossible for a brand-new 10-ounce glove to bend, to keep a smushed-in form, or to have loose space. I highly believe you put something hard in your glove. But in the midst of it all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would’ve had to kill me. In the end, it took a referee and a disloyal trainer to throw the towel in just to stop me.”

It’s tough where to know where to start with this mess. We’ve all seen the “Glove-gate” conspiracy stories, these coming not too long after Wilder was hammered to 7th round defeat by Fury in their February rematch. Plenty of people have gone to great pains to show – either in video form or in written articles – how Fury did not cheat in the rematch. And Wilder himself had never uttered any claims of Fury having cheated. But now, Wilder has let it all go.

The former WBC heavyweight champ, along with accusing Fury of cheating, has called for that third fight with Fury.

“In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause,” Wilder wrote. “Now it is the time for you to be a man and honor word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement.”

Fury is of course set to box a “homecoming” in London, on December 5 (against TBA). Now, in light of what Wilder has come out and said, things could change, and they could change big time. Fury will not like being called a cheat. Not one bit. Who knows where this story goes from here.