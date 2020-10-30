Jaime Munguia vs. Tureano Johnson – Live fight updates

DAZN will be showing middleweight knockout artist Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) and Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in the main event on Friday night in an important match for both fighters.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds, but it’s expected to end early with one of the two scoring a knockout.

Live fight results:

Marlen Esparza UD 8 Sulem Urbina

Munguia has shown a good chin during his seven-year pro career, but he’s not faced any puncher as of yet aside from Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, who had him hurt last January. Tureano can punch almost as good as O’Sullivan, but he’s a far better fighter than him.

Johnson is now trained by Andre Rozier, the same trainer that his former conquerors Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Curtis Stevens were trained by.

Munguia, 24, and Johnson, 36, will fight it out on a DAZN card that starts at 8 pm ET from the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Golden Boy Promotions is presenting tonight’s card, and they’re hoping that Munguia shines against Tureano, who has other ideas. The 2008 Olympian Johnson isn’t going to let Munguia use him as an opponent to showcase his skills to the boxing world.

Tureano plans on handing Munguia his first career defeat and taking his place as the #1 ranked contender in the WBO’s rankings at middleweight. Munguia is also ranked #2 with the WBC and #9 IBF.

Those high rankings were given to Jaime following his 11th round knockout win over Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan last January.

Those sanctioning gave Munguia the high rankings more on what he did as a junior middleweight than what he accomplished in beating the 36-year-old O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) earlier this year on January 11th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Tureano will be a much better test to show what Munguia has got for the middleweight division.

Munguia needs to his game in a major way for him to take his career to the next level. He looks stiff, robotic, has no head movement, and is too easy to hit.

Looking at the progress that Munguia has made in the last five years, he’s not showing any real improvements in his game despite being helped by boxing great Erik Morales. All the things that Morales is trying to teach Munguia, he’s not showing them in his fights as of yet.

Munguia vacated his WBO junior middleweight title recently after five successful title defenses. If Munguia could still comfortably make weight for the 154-lb division, he likely would still be the WBO champion.

Munguia moved up because he’s outgrown the division, and it was only a matter of time before he would lose the WBO belt. Jaime was lucky to keep his WBO title in his fight against Dennis Hogan last year in April, as he had a lot of problems with this opponent. That was arguably a gift decision that the judges gave Munguia in his win over Hogan.

The way that Munguia struggled against a pedestrian level contender like Hogan showed that it was time for him to move up to 160.

Munguia v. Johnson undercard: