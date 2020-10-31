Usyk – Chisora / Selby – Kambosos Live Results From London, UK

Oleksandr Usyk will face Derek Chisora live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Click here to watch the live stream on DAZN.

Usyk-Chisora coverage begins from 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. EST, with main event ring walks anticipated after 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. EST

Results from The SSE Arena, Wembley:

12 X 3 Mins WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title

Oleksandr Usyk …….Derek Chisora

12 X 3 Mins IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator

Lee Selby ….. George Kambosos

12 X 3 Mins Vacant Ebu European Cruiserweight Title

Tommy Mccarthy ….Bilal Laggoun

10 X 2 Mins Vacant WBO Middleweight World Title

Savannah Marshall ….. Hannah Rankin

10 x 2 mins vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title

Amy Timlin DRAW Carly Skelly

6 X 2 Mins Super-bantamweight Contest

Ramla Ali…..Eva Hubmeyer

OLEKSANDR USYK RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Ukrainian

Born: Simferopol

Height: 6’3″

Reach: 78″

Total fights: 17

Record: 17-0, 13 KOs

DERECK CHISORA RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: British

Born: Zimbabwe

Height: 6’2″

Reach: 74″

Total fights: 41

Record: 32-9, 23 KOs

USYK VS. CHISORA LIVE STREAM & TV

U.S.: DAZN

– DAZN meanwhile air the fight in the United States, and other markets – it is currently also active in Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada, Austria and Switzerland. Usyk-Chisora coverage begins from 1 p.m. EST, with main event ring walks anticipated after 6 p.m. EST.

U.K.: Sky Sports Box Office

– Usyk vs Chisora will be streamed live as a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom by Sky Sports Box Office and the fight will be available to view via all major platforms. The price for the event is £19.95. The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 10pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

Usyk vs Chisora will be screened live in Australia by Fox Sports 507. Their coverage will start at 0600 AEDT on Sunday November 1.

The fight will go ahead at Wembley Arena. It was originally set to go ahead at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora’s last six fights.