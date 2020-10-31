Usyk – Chisora / Selby – Kambosos Live Results From London, UK

Oleksandr Usyk will face Derek Chisora live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Click here to watch the live stream on DAZN.
Usyk-Chisora coverage begins from 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. EST, with main event ring walks anticipated after 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. EST
Results from The SSE Arena, Wembley:
12 X 3 Mins WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title
Oleksandr Usyk …….Derek Chisora
12 X 3 Mins IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator
Lee Selby ….. George Kambosos
12 X 3 Mins Vacant Ebu European Cruiserweight Title
Tommy Mccarthy ….Bilal Laggoun
10 X 2 Mins Vacant WBO Middleweight World Title
Savannah Marshall ….. Hannah Rankin
10 x 2 mins vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title
Amy Timlin DRAW Carly Skelly
6 X 2 Mins Super-bantamweight Contest
Ramla Ali…..Eva Hubmeyer
OLEKSANDR USYK RECORD AND BIO
Nationality: Ukrainian
Born: Simferopol
Height: 6’3″
Reach: 78″
Total fights: 17
Record: 17-0, 13 KOs
DERECK CHISORA RECORD AND BIO
Nationality: British
Born: Zimbabwe
Height: 6’2″
Reach: 74″
Total fights: 41
Record: 32-9, 23 KOs
USYK VS. CHISORA LIVE STREAM & TV
U.S.: DAZN
– DAZN meanwhile air the fight in the United States, and other markets – it is currently also active in Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada, Austria and Switzerland. Usyk-Chisora coverage begins from 1 p.m. EST, with main event ring walks anticipated after 6 p.m. EST.
U.K.: Sky Sports Box Office
– Usyk vs Chisora will be streamed live as a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom by Sky Sports Box Office and the fight will be available to view via all major platforms. The price for the event is £19.95. The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 10pm UK time (6:00pm ET).
Usyk vs Chisora will be screened live in Australia by Fox Sports 507. Their coverage will start at 0600 AEDT on Sunday November 1.
The fight will go ahead at Wembley Arena. It was originally set to go ahead at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora’s last six fights.