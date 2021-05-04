Video: Canelo Alvarez talks Saunders, PEDS, undisputed & his future

Pound for Pound Champion Canelo Alvarez stops by the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The champ talks about his last fight on DAZN this week against Billy Joe Saunders. Will he be moving to a PBC Network? He also tells us if we will see him in the ring with Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez anytime soon. This is a MUST

Canelo on Billy Joe Saunders

“I’m not the same guy from 5, 6 years ago, I’m different, I have experience, I’m a more mature boxer. So he can say whatever he wants, but on May 8th he’s going to be in a different level fight.”

Canelo says I want Caleb Plant next this year

“That’s what I want, all of the titles in this division. My first move is Billy Joe Saunders, of course I need to win, and then the next champion is Caleb Plant and that’s the goal.”

Canelo on fighting Jermall Charlo

“Yes, why not for the people. Maybe for me it’s hard to make 160 now but lets see for the future.”

Canelo on fighting David Benavidez

“Why not, it would be a great fight with David Benavidez. I just want to make fights people want to see.”

Canelo on fighting Demetrius Andrade

“He’s fought nobody yet, you see the record but he’s fighting with nobody. I have other plans!”

Alvarez on fighting at 168 pounds

“Maybe until the end of my career. (How long many more years do you plan on fighting?) Seven!”

Canelo on fighting on a PBC network next

“Maybe, why not? It’s my last fight with DAZN, I hope to work with Eddie (Hearn) no matter what but why not because I want to fight with all the guys in boxing.”