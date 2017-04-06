Video: Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Preview & Prediction

Lineal middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 43 KOs) is scheduled to square off against former middleweight title challenger Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (50-2-1, 32 KOs) on May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled to take place at a catchweight of 164.5 pounds.





For Canelo, this will be the very first time in his professional career that he has ever contractually fought above 155 pounds. And for Chavez, this is the lowest weight he will have competed at since losing a lopsided decision against middleweight champion Sergio Martinez back in September 2012.

This fight has the potential to perhaps be far greater than many are expecting going in. Canelo is the clear favorite going in, and for good reason. Chavez has seemed a bit disinterested in boxing since his failed title bid against Martinez nearly 5 years ago. But the winner of this contest will become a highly celebrated figure in Mexican boxing, and will likely earn the distinction as the greatest Mexican boxer currently active in the sport.

Many are viewing this match-up as nothing more than an easy fight for Canelo. Some view this as nothing more than a tune-up for a potential mega bout against Gennady Golovkin. There is, however, plenty of reasons to believe Chavez will be motivated for this event, which could be a career definer for the son of a legend.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief preview and prediction for the upcoming catch weight showdown. Will Canelo overlook and underestimate Chavez? Can Julio Cesar Chavez Jr comfortably make weight and compete at 164.5 pounds? How well Canelo fare against the biggest opponent he has faced in his career? Will Chavez’s size and strength be too much for Alvarez? Or will Canelo’s superior skills and abilities overcome the size disadvantage? To get one man’s worthless opinion on this highly anticipated match-up, please watch and enjoy the video!