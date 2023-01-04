Vergil Ortiz Jr – Eimantas Stanionis WBA “Regular” Welterweight Title Fight Set For March

Two talented, hungry and unbeaten welterweights are all set to get it on in March, with the WBA “regular” belt on the line. ESPN.com reports how a fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr and Eimantas Stanionis will fight on March 18th in the Dallas area, this where Ortiz Jr is from. This is a good, solid match-up, one that both fighters deserve to be commended for agreeing to take.

24 year old Ortiz Jr has of course impressed with good wins over Samuel Vargas, Maurice Hooker and Egidijus Kavaliauskas (who just might have given Terence Crawford his career toughest fight) and he has reportedly fully recovered from the condition known as rhabdomyolysis, a kidney ailment that forced the postponement of Ortiz’ fight with Michael McKinson, who Ortiz eventually faced in August of 2022, winning the fight in five rounds.

Stanionis of Lithuania, is the WBA “regular” champ at 147 pounds and the 28 year old is currently 14-0-1 no contest (9). Stanionis boxed the no contest with former champ Luis Collazo, while he won the “regular” strap with a split decision win over Radzhab Butaev in April of last year. The fight with Ortiz Jr marks a step up for Stanionis, just as the upcoming fight marks a step up and a risk for Ortiz.

Again, a solid fight between two pretty hot young fighters, both with real desire to rule the world. Both guys are fast, both can hit and both have a fine amateur background. We should see plenty of skill as well as action on March 18. You could perhaps call this fight a 50 50 affair, or pretty close to it.

Still, Ortiz will enjoy home support and the fight will be on his promoter’s show, with Golden Boy having won the purse bid for the March fight. The winner will in theory be in line for a fight with full WBA welterweight ruler Errol Spence, this assuming “The Truth” sticks around at 147 pounds. Who do YOU think wins on March 18?