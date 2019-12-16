Vasyl Lomachenko Wants To Fight Teofimo Lopez And Gervonta Davis Next Year

29 shares







Vasyl Lomachenko turns 32 in February, yet the lightweight king and pound-for-pound best (in the opinion of most) is at the top of his game and he wants to test his amazing skills against two young bucks next year. Speaking with ESPN after Teofimo Lopez’ hugely impressive second-round KO of Richard Commey (who is now out of the Loma sweepstakes), Lomachenko said he wants to unify the 135 pound titles and then fight Gervonta Davis.





This would be some exciting year for Lomachenko, for his fans and for the lightweight division in general. Loma currently holds the WBA/WBO and WBC lightweight titles, while Lopez now holds the IBF belt.

“He always has power, he’s a smart fighter but it depends on your opponent,” Loma said of Lopez. “I want to unify the titles, after that I want to organize a fight with Gervonta Davis.”

Lopez, 15-0(12) is an emerging star at 135, while Davis, also unbeaten, at 22-0(21) will have his lightweight debut later this month when he will fight Yuriorkis Gamboa in an interesting fight. Seeing either young talent going for it against Lomachenko would be extremely interesting and possibly exciting; seeing both guys get a crack at “Hi Tech” would be even more thrilling. But can Lomachenko beat both young fighters?





As special as he is, the thinking is age will at some point catch up with Lomachenko, that it simply has to. Also, the Ukrainian master boxer has suffered a number of inuries during his career. It’s great that Lomachenko is looking for the testing fights, the possibly hard fights. Lomachenko, 14-1(10) loves pitting his brain and his skills against those of another good fighter and he now has two young, fast, explosive and enormously hungry warriors in his crosshairs.

It could be Lopez in April and then, assuming he wins that one, Davis for Lomachenko later on in 2020. That’s two fights not to be missed. Lomachenko had a decent enough 2019, during which he defeated British duo Anthony Crolla and Luke Campbell, but he could have a quite explosive 2020.