Tyson Fury Splits With Trainer Ben Davison And Hooks Up With Kronk’s Sugar Hill

In what has come as quite a surprise, heavyweight star Tyson Fury has split with trainer Ben Davison. Both men have confirmed the split, an amicable one, and Fury now has a new coach, the third of his pro career. Initially trained by his uncle Peter Fury. Tyson parted from Peter and then, when suffering from depression and having gained a ton of weight, Davison came on board and helped Fury battle his demons and get back into top shape.





Fury, with Davison’s assistance, turned in a fantastic effort against WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder, famously getting back up after being decked heavily in the 12th and final round of the battle of just over a year ago. Since then, Davison has worked Fury’s corner in fights against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. Davison drew the criticisim of Fury’s father, John Fury, after the fight – one that saw the lineal heavyweight champ cut badly above the eye. John Fury went as far as to state, on air, that his son needed a new trainer.

Now, in the form of Kronk’s Javan Sugar Hill, Fury has found one.

Hill, nephew of the late, great Emanuel Steward, has worked with a number of champions, including former light-heavyweight king Adonis Stevenson. Hill is excited to be working with Fury and viceversa.





“Getting the old team back up and running, kronksugarhill,” Fury said on social media. “Let The Games Begin.”

Fury briefly trained at the legendary Kronk gym back in 2010, impressing Steward as he did so. Fury now goes into his massive return fight with Wilder with Hill guiding him. So is this a good move, so close to arguably the biggest fight of Fury’s career, or have the two men not had sufficient time in which to work together full-time, getting to know each other? We’ll soon see – in just over a couple of months in fact (February 22 the working date for Wilder-Fury II).

Can the old Kronk Gym add another heavyweight champion to its books?