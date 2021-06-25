Vasily Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani – official weights

Former three-division world champion Vasily ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko )14-2, 10 KOs) weighed in at 134.6 lbs for his 12 round fight against Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 10 KOs) for their main event on Saturday night on ESPN+ at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The 5’11 1/2″ Nakatani weighed in at 134.4 pounds.

This is the first fight back for the 32-year-old Lomachenko since losing to Teofimo Lopez by a 12 round decision on October 17th last year. Loma fought with an injured shoulder, which limited what he could do during much of the fight.

Lomachenko is still convinced that he deserved the victory in that fight, but he recognizes that he still has a loss on his record officially.

Nevertheless, Lomachenko still has a lot to prove to the boxing fans who think he’s starting to show signs of age. Saturday’s fight with Nakatani will go a long way towards Lomachenko proving his doubters wrong.

The start time for the event on ESPN+ is at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Lomachenko, 5’7″, will need to stay in close to the lanky Nakatani if he doesn’t want to get beaten up with his hard shots.

Nakatani is powerful when he’s got his shorter opponents at the end of his punches. Felix Verdejo and Teofimo both found out how hard Nakatani can hit when he’s on the outside.

Lomachenko breaks down his fight with Nakatani

“It’s very difficult because it’s always hard to fight against guys that are taller than you and has a bigger reach. It’s always hard,” said Lomachenko to Fighthype about the 5’11 1/2″ Nakatani. “That’s why my choice was this guy.”

“IQ and speed,” Lomachenko said when asked what’s the key to breaking Nakatani down. “Maybe, nobody knows [if going after Nakatani’s body will work].

“I start like always. My job is this Saturday. After I can answer this guy,” Lomachenko said when asked what fight he wants the most if he can’t get a rematch with Teofimo Lopez next.

“I have a strategy, and this Saturday, I will show. If you’re talking about in the gym, of course, I’m still in my prime. But it depends on your age, and it depends on your health.

“Now everything is good, but nobody knows what happens in the ring,” Lomachenko said about his health. “Brown eyes,” Lomachenko said when asked by SnowqueenLA what he saw in Nakatani’s eyes during the face-off.

“I hope two,” said Lomachenko asked if he’s hoping to get another fight in this year. “It depends on our company Top Rank.”

