Deontay Wilder Vs. Derek Chisora Next? “That Might Be My Warm-Up Fight”

While former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder is “in negotiations” for a surprise fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the fight, if it happens, to afford “The Bronze Bomber” a chance to become a two-time heavyweight ruler, the 40 year old says he may take a “warm-up” fight first. Recently out in Dubai, Wilder ran into British warrior Derek Chisora, and apparently things got a little heated, this as the two faced-off and then began getting somewhat physical.

Now, in speaking with ES News, Wilder says he may fight Chisora before he challenges Usyk.

Could Chisora Really Be Wilder’s Tune-Up?

“Derek Chisora, you want it, you can get it. That’s for sure. That might be my warm-up fight. I’ll see what people think about it. We were supposed to fight years ago, and I got is some legal trouble and it meant I couldn’t travel,” Wilder said. “It was supposed to happen and it didn’t happen, and this opportunity means it can happen.”

In turn, Chisora, who is still pushing for his “50th and out” fight before calling it a career (honestly, the 41 year old who has seemingly been around forever, promises he will then retire!) has posted on social media a short clip of himself and Wilder going head-to-head, with the words “Fight 50. Deontay Wilder” attached.

Who Actually Has More Left in the Tank?

So, would it shock you if this fight took place some time in 2026? Not at all. And, as crazy as it may be, as faded as both men may be, this is a fight that could go either way. Chisora might actually have more left in the tank than Wilder does these days. Wilder, though, will always convince some fans that he will always have that big equaliser of a power-punch.

Who wins if Wilder, 44-4-1(43) and Chisora, 36-13(23) rumble next year?