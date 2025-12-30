Nick Ball Prepares for February 7 Title Defence

“You don’t become a two-weight world champion by being average,” Ball said as he addressed the media.

Ball’s rise through the featherweight division has been built on sustained activity at the highest level. Over an 18-month period, he entered five world title contests, facing champions and leading contenders in succession. After a disputed draw with Rey Vargas, Ball went on to defeat Raymond Ford to claim the WBA featherweight title.

Since winning the belt, Ball has defended his championship against a range of opponents, including Ronny Rios, TJ Doheny, and Sam Goodman. Those fights have kept him active at world level as he continues his run as champion.

Now Figueroa steps forward for a title opportunity. A former two-weight world champion, he is known for pressure and volume and brings experience from previous championship contests. He enters the bout with ambition and an aggressive style.

Ball welcomes the challenge.

“Every fight you’ve got to be on it,” he said. “Your life’s on the line.”

Figueroa’s approach suggests a demanding contest, with sustained pressure expected. Ball has faced a variety of styles at world level and continues to prepare thoroughly for demanding fights.

Despite being the longest-reigning of Britain’s current world champions, Ball remains focused on preparation and competition. His attention stays centred on his boxing career, with his activity inside the ring defining his profile.

“I feel like I’m an exciting fighter,” Ball said. “People always want to watch all-action fighters put it all on the line.”

They will again in Liverpool.

Ball has remained active at the highest level and is scheduled to defend his WBA featherweight title once more on February 7.

Questions about rankings and recognition exist outside the ring. Inside it, Ball continues to prepare for each defence with focus and consistency.

When asked about his standing, he left the judgement to others.

“That’s for you guys to answer,” he said.

On February 7, Nick Ball returns to defend his title again, continuing his run as WBA featherweight champion.